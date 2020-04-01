BOC pabigat sa port crisis

Minsan pang pinatunayan ang taguri sa Bureau of Customs bilang pinaka-corrupt at inutil na ahensiya ng gobyerno matapos na lumala ang kanilang performance sa panahon ng enhance community quarantine.

Ito ang nilalaman ng report ni Rina Papa, vice president ng Alliance of Concerned Truck Owners & Organizations (ACTOO), sa isang liham na may petsang Marso 31 na pinadala kay Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson ng Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

Ayon kay Papa, marami sa mga kasapi ng ACTOO ang dismayado sa trabaho ng BOC lalo na sa panahon ng 30-day lockdown dahil naipon na sa Manila International Container Terminal ang mga container at nangangambang magsara sa mga darating na araw.

“The performance of the BOC does not meet expectations befitting the present crisis; the waiting time for transactions has allegedly doubled and the skeletal force attending to these show no effort in hastening the process, very much akin to the pre-COVID-19 days,” ayon kay Papa.

“The online mechanism set up by the Bureau likewise is reported not to provide optimum contribution to the response. As gathered, entries take days to be processed and be given approval and brokers are left to wait blind to the cause/s of delay,” dagdag pa niya.

Bukod sa BOC, sakit ng ulo rin umano ng mga trucker ang mga shipping line sa panahon ng lockdown.

“Reports have it that some shipping lines are still adamant in imposing tedious and stringent processes, such as insistence on face to face engagement for the simplest transaction of pre-advising empty container return, for whatever considerations they may have. They refuse to offer alternatives to make the conduct of business less difficult for everyone in this crisis. The new online set up utterly fails according to users,” saad ni Papa.

“Further, some shipping lines, represented by terminal offices on the ground, seem oblivious of the national situation, implementing random and unpredictable work schedules,unmindful of the confusion this causes and the entailing cost for penalties and fees brought about by the delays,” sumbong pa niya.