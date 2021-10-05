BOC nasamsam mga illegal cosmetic, supplement sa Valenzuela

Nakumpiska ng isang grupo ng mga ahente mula sa Bureau of Customs- Manila International Container Port (BOC-MICP) ang mga imported cosmetic products, vitamins, at supplements na hindi aprubado ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sa isang bodega sa Valenzuela City, nabatid kahapon.

Inaalam pa sa ngayon ng ahensiya ang market value ng mga goods na nakumpiska dahil na rin sa koordinasyon ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Nabatid na sa bisa ng Letter of Authority (LOA) mula kay Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, ang grupo ng CIIS, PCG, at NBI ay binigyan ng briefing sa tanggapan ni RD Emeterio Dongallo at ng Special Projects Task Force sa NBI HQ. V-Tech Tower sa Araneta Avenue, Quezon City bago nagtungo sa naturang warehouse.

Dakong alas-8:40 ng gabi ng Oktubre 1 nang salakayin nila ang bodega na matatagpuan sa 8 Malakas St., corner Santiago St., Valenzuela City.

Iprinisinta at ipinaliwanag ng mga ahente ng BOC agents sa mga kinatawan ng warehouse ang dala nilang LOA at saka isinagawa ang pag-i-inspeksiyon sa warehouse.

Dito na nila nadiskubre ang mga imported cosmetic products, vitamins, at supplements na walang kaukulang FDA permits.

Ayon kay Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group of BOC, Raniel T. Ramiro, ang mga naturang goods ay hinakot sa BOC premises pagsapit ng hatinggabi ng petsa ring iyon at isasailalim sa mas masusing inspeksiyon at kaagad na irerekomenda para sa issuance ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD).

Ang seizure at forfeiture proceedings na gagawin sa mga goods ay alinsunod sa Section 1113 dahil sa paglabag sa Section 117 ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Ang naturang latest operation laban sa mga naturang cosmetic at health products ay alinsunod sa mandato ng ahensiya na bantayan ang mga borders ng bansa laban sa pagpasok ng mga illegal goods.

“We’re already in the middle of the pandemic and our economy and people are suffering. I think the Bureau has one of the biggest roles in helping protect the economy. When we stop these illegal goods from entering the market, we are ensuring the protection of our local businesses, especially those who are already struggling because of COVID,” ani Commissioner Guerrero.