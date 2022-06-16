BOC napigilan P4M carrots smuggling galing China

Nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) noong Martes ang may P4-milyong halaga ng illegally imported na carrots sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) matapos na makatanggap ng impormasyon hinggil sa pagpasok ng mga misdeclared agricultural products doon.

Nabatid na nakatanggap ang Customs’ Intelligence Group (IG) at Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP ng “derogatory information” hinggil sa shipment na posibleng smuggled agricultural products, partikular na ng carrots, mula sa China.

Kaagad namang nag-request ang grupo ng Special Stop order, na nilagdaan ni MICP District Collector Romy Allan Rosales, upang ma-eksamin ang shipment, na idineklara bilang steamed buns.

Nang busisiin ang shipment, dito natuklasang mga carrots pala ang laman ng mga ito kaya’t kaagad na itong kinumpiska.

Pinuri naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Raniel Ramiro at CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio ang agarang aksiyon ng BOC MICP.

“This is the kind of work from our agents that we are happy to see happening. If we work like this all the time, we can expect more successful operations against smuggling activities,” ani Ramiro.

Ani Tacio, ang corresponding Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) ay kaagad ring inilabas ng District Collector.

Para naman kay CIIS-MICP chief Alvin Enciso, hindi magiging posible ang operasyon kung wala silang natanggap na impormasyon mula sa kanilang mga reliable na impormante.

“The bureau apprehended a number of illegal shipments because of the intelligence from our reliable informants. This is why we need to empower and strengthen our intelligence-gathering to further solidify our fight against smuggling,” ani Enciso.

Batay sa dalawang Alert Orders, ang Silverpop Dry Goods Trading ay ang consignee ng kabuuang 2,600 karton ng steamed buns. Ang broker nito ay natukoy na isang Nemesio Asan Blancaflor Jr..

Ang dalawang shipment na nagkakahalaga ng tig-P2 milyon ay dumating noong Hunyo 6, mula sa China.

Anang BOC, ang trading company at si Blancaflor ay mahaharap sa agricultural cases, gayundin sa paglabag sa Sections 117 (regulated importation and exportation) at 1400 (misdeclaration) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Kasunod naman nang nalalapit na pagbaba sa puwesto ng administrasyong Duterte, sinabi ni Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero na ito ang uri ng legasiya na nais niyang maiwanan.

“We’ve stopped billions of pesos worth of smuggled products through our institutionalized reforms and relentless anti-smuggling efforts. This is what I hope can continue moving forward,” aniya, at idinagdag na ang mga naturang operasyon ay nakatulong upang maprotektahan ang mga negosyo na hindi kayang makipagkumpetensiya sa mga big-time smugglers.