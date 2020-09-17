Bobby kay Jimmy: Salamat coach

“ONE love, coach.”

Ito ang madamdaming pabaon ni Fil-Am guard Bobby Ray Parks sa mentor nitong si Jimmy Alapag.

“I just want to say thank you for being a mentor, a friend, and most importantly a father figure to me. Thank you for inspiring me to be better on and off the court,” caption ng 27-anyos na cager sa IG post nito kasama ang litrato nila ni Alapag.

Nitong nakaraang Martes kasi ay tuluyan nang bumalik si ex-PBA star Jimmy Alapag sa Amerika kasama ang misis na si LJ Moreno at tatlo nilang anak.

Dahil labis na napamahal si TNT KaTropa star Parks kay ‘Mighty Mouse’ ay malalim ang naging hugot nito at todo pasalamat.

“You are truly the definition of what greatness is. I’ll continue to listen to your words of wisdom and strive to be the best i can be. I wish you all the best on your next chapter and i pray for safe travels for you and the fam,” aiya. (Aivan Episcope)