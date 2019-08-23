Blatche may tahid na sa World Cup

MAKAKADALAWANG tour of duty na si Andray Blatche para sa Gilas Pilipinas sa FIBA World Cup, muli siyang isasagupa sa 2019 edition ng torneo sa China.

Sina Blatche, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar at Gabe Norwood ang nasa kasalukuyang pool ni coach Yeng Guiao na galing din sa 2014 World Cup sa Spain.

Sapat ang kanilang natutunan limang taon na ang nakakaraan para gamitin sa Aug. 31-Sept. 15.

May sarili na ring formula si Blatche kung paano mapapaganda ang laro.

“It’s all about focusing on hitting our shots and playing tough defense, rebounding and just giving our all,” anang 33-anyos na naturalized player sa send-off ng Gilas sa Meralco Multipurpose Hall noong Miyerkoles.

May pinaghuhugutan si Blatche, dahil noong 2014 ay muntik masilat ng Filipinos ang mga bigating Argentina at Croatia. Tinalo nila ang Senegal.

“Just remember what we did in the first World Cup playing against teams we played against for the first time. Anything is possible,” dagdag ng 6-foot-11 center.

“Me, Gabe and some of the guys know what to expect now especially in the fourth quarter where every possession means a lot, and each rebound means a lot. Games we could have won.”

(Vladi Eduarte)