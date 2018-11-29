Blatche binira ang SBP-MVP, Romeo sumawsaw unprofessional!

MAY hugot si Andray Blatche sa Instagram.

Pinuri muna ng Gilas naturalized player ang komposisyon ng bagong National team ni coach Yeng Guiao, bago binitawan ang kanyang sundot.

Isasagupa ang bagong buong Team Pilipinas sa Kazakhstan sa fifth window ng 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers mamayang gabi sa MOA Arena.

Sinuspinde ng FIBA si Blatche ng tatlong laro dahil sa pagkakasangkot sa riot sa Pilipinas-Australia match noong July 2 sa Phi­lippine Arena. Kasama ang kontra Kazakhs ngayon ay tapos na ang suspension, eligible na si Blatche na lumaro kontra Iran sa Dec. 3 sa Pasay venue rin.

Pero hindi isinama ang pangalan ng 32-anyos na dating NBA player sa 20-man pool ni Guiao, pati na si Terrence Romeo.

“Let’s continue to support the Gilas team because I know how hard they work to bring basketball glory to their countrymen,” panawagan ni Blatche.

Ini-address niya ang statement sa “fellow Filipinos.”

Sa dulo ang sundot ni Blatche.

“Let’s ignore the political infighting among basketball leaders which sometimes leads to poor decisions. The players play with heart and deserve your full support,” aniya, bago tinapos ang statement ng: “Always proud to play for my country.”

Sa comments section, may parating si Romeo.

“Well said bro! Thank you for Philippines to the world. You will always be a part of the Filipino pride.”

Mula 2014 ay nangampanya na sa Gilas si Blatche. ‘Shocker’ daw para sa kanya na mabalitaan na hindi siya kasama sa lineup ng Dec. 3 game kontra Iran, gayong hindi na siya pumirma sa China para hindi magkakomplikasyon sakaling ipatawag ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“No one from the SBP actually communicated with me or my internatio­nal agents before the news was released,” anang official statement ni Blatche sa pamamagitan ng agent niyang Theia Sports. “I think it was a very unprofessional way to handle someone like me who has so much invested in the Gilas program.”

Nasaktan daw siya na initsa-puwera ng SBP.

“I must admit I was very hurt by how carelessly I was discarded by the SBP,” dagdag ni Blatche.