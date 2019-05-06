Blake Lively ‘tinatluhan’ ni Ryan Reynolds

By Ruel Mendoza

Buntis ang Hollywood actress na si Blake Lively sa ikatlong anak nila ng Hollywood actor na si Ryan Rey­nolds. In-announce ng couple ang good news sa premiere night ng pelikula ni Reynolds na “Detective Pikachu.” Suot ni Blake ang isang yellow Retrofête dress at hawak nito ang kanyang baby bump.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could,” ayon sa report ng People.

May two kids na ang dalawa: Inez (2-years old) and James (4-year old).

Tinanong si Ryan kung bibigyan na ba nila ng weird name ang third baby nila.

“In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I feel like we’re not really breaking any new ground here. It’s not like Summer Squash Meadow Lark, or something. I also thought of all the letters being silent in her name, so it would be just be haaaa,” tawa pa niya.

Nagbibigayan daw silang mag-asawa pagdating sa trabaho. Kapag busy ang isa sa shoo­ting ng pelikula, ‘yung isa ay hindi muna tatanggap ng trabaho para may mag-asikaso sa mga bata.