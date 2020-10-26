Blackwater player negative sa COVID

Clark Smart Giga City – Tulad ng referee, false alarm din ang kaso ng Blackwater player na unang nakitaan ng positive test sa COVID-19.

Sa RT-PCR swab test noong Linggo at antigen test kinabukasan ay parehong negative ang player.

Mananatili muna ang Elite sa Athletes Village sa New Clark City, tatapusin ang takdang araw ng isolation bago makabalik ng bubble. Dadaan din siya sa re-entry protocol tulad ng panibagong swab testing at 48-hour isolation.

Sa isang news release, siniguro ng PBA na intact ang bubble.

“Nevertheless, we urge all participants to be extra cautious and strictly follow the protocols set for them inside the bubble,” anang statement.

Nilinaw ni Sec. Vince Dizon, Deputy National Implementer ng Government Response Against COVID-19, na dahil kakaiba ang coronavirus ay hindi 100 percent ang lahat ng tests.

“We want to emphasize that we put in place several layers of protocols consistent and benchmarked with the successful bubbles abroad, specifically the NBA and the NFL,” paliwanag ni Dizon, president/CEO din ng Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

“And in those protocols, testing is just one component. There are other layers of protocol that we have to put in place simply because everybody knows that there is no 100% test for COVID-19.” (VE)