Black, Meralco hinila Game 7

BINUHAY ni Aaron Black ang boltahe ng Meralco sa pagbuhos ng 11 sunod na puntos sa huling 1:03 minuto ng laro upang italilis ng Bolts ang pahirapang 96-92 panalo kontra San Miguel Beer at puwersahin ang matira-matiray na sa Game 7 sa 47th Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup semis sa Smart Araneta Coliseum Linggo ng gabi.

“What this win only mean is we play as a team. I got screen from Raymond (Almazan), Chris (Newsome) and Cliff (Hodge) and sila ang nagbibigay sa akin ng play. It is the Meralco family that give us the wiin,” anang batang Black, na binigyang buhay ang Meralco sa tsansa nitong makatuntong sa unang pagkakataon sa All-Pinoy conference finals sa pagtabla sa 3-all.

“He improved a lot in the couple of years. Happy that he carry us through today. He goes in the picks and the lane, Even though we trail by big margin, I told them just to get going, and going.. and it gives us to the sudden death,” hirit naman ng kanyang ama, Meralco coach Norman Black.

Tumulong sina Newsome ng 19 pts., 7 rebs. at 3 asts. habang may 17 markers, 12 boards si Hodge. May 13 puntos si Chris Banchero at umiskor ng si 11 Almazan.

Dehins umubra sa Beermen ang 23 pts. at 13 rebs. ni June Mar Fajardo na tapusin na sana ang race-to-four win series.

Ang iskor:

Meralco 96 – Newsome 19, Black 17, Hodge 17, Banchero 13, Almazan 11, Maliksi 7, Pascual 6, Quinto 6, Hugnatan 0, Pasaol 0, Jose 0.

San Miguel Beer 92 – Fajardo 23, Manuel 16, Lassiter 14, Perez 13, Tautuaa 8, Cruz 8, Enciso 8, Brondial 2, Ross 0, Herndon 0.

Quarters: 33-22, 56-45, 74-71, 96-92 (Lito Oredo)