Biyahero pa-Pangasinan hihigpitan

SA lahat ng papasok sa Pangasinan, kinakailangang magparehistro at kumuha ng permit sa tinatawag na Safe, Swift and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) travel and mobility system, ayon sa Pangasinan Management Information Service Office (PMISO).

Ayon kay PMISO officer Jay-R dela Peña, ang mga biyaherong papasok ng Pangasinan ay dapat magparehistro sa S-PaSS website at i-upload ang mga dokumentong kailangan ng local government unit (LGU) para sa kanilang destinasyon.

“Once they upload the documents, the LGU will verify and eventually approve or disapprove the traveler’s entry to the province. A permit will be issued to the travelers if they are approved, which they need to print out or screenshot through their cellular phones,” ani Dela Peña.

Sinabi ni Dela Peña na ang nasabing permit ay ipapakita sa mga checkpoint papasok sa nasabing lalawigan. (Allan Bergonia)