Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Biyahero pa-Pangasinan hihigpitan

Metro
By Abante News Online
0 1

SA lahat ng papasok sa Pangasinan, kinakailangang magparehistro at kumuha ng permit sa tinatawag na Safe, Swift and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) travel and mobility system, ayon sa Pangasinan Management Information Service Office (PMISO).

Ayon kay PMISO officer Jay-R dela Peña, ang mga biyaherong papasok ng Pangasinan ay dapat magparehistro sa S-PaSS website at i-upload ang mga dokumentong kailangan ng local government unit (LGU) para sa kanilang destinasyon.

Related Posts

2 pedestrian dedbol sa bundol

4 tulak bulagta sa buy bust

6 bagsak sa panghuhuli ng bayawak

“Once they upload the documents, the LGU will verify and eventually approve or disapprove the traveler’s entry to the province. A permit will be issued to the travelers if they are approved, which they need to print out or screenshot through their cellular phones,” ani Dela Peña.

Sinabi ni Dela Peña na ang nasabing permit ay ipapakita sa mga checkpoint papasok sa nasabing lalawigan. (Allan Bergonia)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

P340K shabu nasamsam, 2 timbog

Protocol pasaway sa NCR Plus higit 70K na

‘Buy-anihan’ sa Bulacan kinondena

1 of 499