Bistek walang sama ng loob kina Lacson, Sotto

Wala umanong sama ng loob si dating Quezon City Mayor Herbert ‘Bistek’ Bautista kina presidential aspirant Panfilo Lacson at running mate na si Vicente Sotto III matapos siyang tanggalin sa kanilang senatorial lineup.

Tinanggal si Bautista sa senatorial line up dahil niyang maging kinatawan ng Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) na pinamumunuan ni Sotto sa UniTeam nina presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte.

Bagama’t napaikli aniya pananatili sa senatorial ticket ng Lacson-Sotto tandem, labis naman ang pasasalamat nito sa kanila.

“While my belief is that politics is addition, I have no ill feelings after they decided to remove my name from their senatorial ticket. Their decision, however, will afford me the opportunity to openly campaign for the BBM-Sara UniTeam,” pahayag ni Bautista matapos kumpirmahan na wala na nga siya sa listahan ng mga kandidato sa pagka-senador.

“My respect for Senators Lacson and Sotto has not diminished,” dagdag pa ng dating alkalde. “I look up to them with appreciation for everything they have done for the country. I wish both of them the best of luck.” (Dindo Matining)