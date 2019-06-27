Bisan og pabor si Duterte: PNP mopadayun sa ilang pagpanakop sa jueteng

Suportado sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang pamahayag ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga pabor siya nga ipadayun ang operasyon sa jueteng kay sa drug trafficking sa nasud.

“We have observed in the past decades that when the PNP went all-out against jueteng during its peak, street level jueteng activities evolve into illegal drugs trade because some displaced jueteng workers had no other alternative source of livelihood, aside from the fact that drug trafficking is more profitable than jueteng,” matud sa statement ni PNP spokesman Col. Bernard Banac.

Apan sa taliwala sa pamahayag niini sa Presidente ,matud ni Banac, nga magpadayun ang ilang pagpanakop sa mga malambigit sa operasyon sa jueteng.

“Nonetheless, the PNP cannot afford to be remiss in our duty to enforce the law against both illegal gambling and illegal drugs,” pamahayag ni Banac.

Suportado usab sa PNP ang numbers game operations sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office nga Small Town Lottery o STL isip hulip sa jueteng. (jess campos)