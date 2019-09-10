Bisan kun gibasura sa SC: Same sex marriage mahimo pang makalusot

Hingpit na nga gibasura sa Korte Suprema ang petisyon alang sa same-sex marriage, apan gibutyag ni Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin nga wala kini bearing sa susamang petisyon nga posibleng isang-at sa umaabot.

Matud ni Bersamin, klaro nga adunay kulang sa substance ang petisyong nga mihagit sa probisyon sa Family Code of the Philippines busa gibasura kini sa Korte Suprema.

“The opinions expressed there, which were several, will not be controlling. We cannot call anything from that a precedent,” matud niya.

Pagpasabot pa sa labaw nga mahistrado, gidimiss sa Korte ang maong petisyon tungod kay wala kini kaso.

“No matter how old this law, there is still an opportunity for the Court to examine the constitutionality based on the current Constitution,” matud pa niya. (jess campos)