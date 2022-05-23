Birth, death, marriage certificate ‘di na mapapaso

Inaprubahan na sa Senado sa ikatlo at pinal na pagbasa ang panukalang naglalayong gawi nang permanente ang validity o bisa ng birth, death at marriage certificates na iniisyu at sinisertipikahan ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) at National Statistics Office (NSO).

Sa botong 21-0 ay ipinasa ng mga senador ang Senate No. 2450 o panukalang Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birth, Death, and Marriage Act.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, “certificates of live birth, death, and marriage issued, signed, certified or authenticated by the PSA and its predecessor, the NSO, and the local civil registries shall have permanent validity regardless of the date of issuance and shall be re¬cognized and accepted in all government or private transactions or services requiring submission thereof, as proof of identity and legal status of a person.”

Ang mga sertipikong ito ay permanente na ang bisa basta ang mga dokumento ay nanatiling buo at nababasa ang laman ng authenticity at security features nito.

“In one sentence, this is the gist of the bill: A birthday can be celebrated yearly. But birth certificates are forever,” ayon kay Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, nang inisponsoran niya ang panukala nagdaang taon.

“Same with marriages. Legally, you can have many – for as long as it is due to death of spouse or of love – but the marriage certificate for each should be valid for as long as you two live happily together, which is not necessarily ever after,” dagdag pa niya. (Dindo Matining)