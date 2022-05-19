BIR ginipit Megaworld, binoldyak ni cong

Pinagpapaliwanag ni House Committee on Ways and Means chairperson Joey Salceda ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) sa ipinalabas nitong closure order laban sa Megaworld Corporation na hindi natuloy.

Ayon kay Salceda lumabas ang advisory ng BIR South NCR Revenue Region kaugnay ng napipintong pagpapasara nito sa Megaworld na hindi natuloy pero nagdulot ng pangamba sa business sector.

“That was a bizarre series of events that leaves us with more questions than answers. Why was the order issued? Why was it cancelled if the order had already been issued? On what grounds can the BIR just do that to one of the largest firms in the country, that is listed publicly besides?” tanong ni Salceda.

Sinabi ni Salceda na mayroong nag-iisip na ang ginawa ng BIR ay isang “settle this or else” exercise upang mapilitang sumang-ayon sa kanilang gusto ang mga kompanya.

Iginiit ng solon ang pangangailangan ng mas malinaw, mas propesyonal at mas by-the-book na tax system sa bansa na mas magkakatiwalaan ng mga negosyante.

“We need revenues, for sure, and we need to pu¬nish businesses that refuse to pay taxes correctly. But a closure order on the basis of a protest over jurisdiction seems overboard. So, as the Congressional committee chair overseeing tax enforcement, I just want answers,” giit ni Salceda.

Nais din umanong ma¬laman ni Salceda kung alam ng Department of Finance ang ginawa ng BIR.

“Because it creates the impression that the BIR will twist your hand if you don’t agree with it – and businesses that are smaller than Megaworld will get the wrong signal. If they can do that to a big elephant, what can they do to smaller businesses?” sabi pa ng solon.

Binigyan-diin ni Salceda ang pangangailangan na magkaroon ng mas malinaw na tax rules sa pag-audit sa mga kompanya sa pagtiyak na tama ang ibi¬nabayad na buwis ng mga ito. (Billy Begas)