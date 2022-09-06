Biglang lutang sa import asukal hearing! Rodriguez tiklop sa subpoena

Biglang lumutang si Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez sa pagdinig ng Senado sa kontrobersyal na pag-angkat ng asukal matapos ipa-subpoena ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

Bago ito ay nagbotohan ang mga miyembro ng komite para sa pag-isyu ng subpoena laban kay Rodriquez na nauna nang nagsabing hindi siya dadalo base sa kautusan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Ayon kay Rodriguez, inatasan siya ng pangulo na dumalo sa pagdinig matapos malamang may subpoena na inisyu ang komite laban sa kanya.

“I would like to sincerely apologize if we have to resort to the issuance of a subpoena to compel my presence today. I have no intention whatsoever to disrespect the honorable members of the Senate and the Senate institution,” paliwanag ni Rodriguez sa pagdinig.

“That is why immediately when I learned that a subpoena was issued, I don’t want to, but I have to inform His Excellency even if he is in a state visit, and immediately he asked me to forthwith see the Senate president and immediately be present in today’s Blue Ribbon Committee hearing,” dagdag pa niya.

Kaugnay nito ay tinapos na ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ang imbestigasyon sa kontro¬bersya na Sugar Order No. 4 na nagbibigay ng go signal para sa importasyon ng 300,000 metriko tonelada ng asukal.

Mismong si Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri ang nagbigay ng ideya na tapusin na ang pagdinig at gumawa na ng resolusyon sa nasabing isyu.

“I would suggest doing justice to the farmers and stakeholders¬; maybe we can terminate the hearings, come up with a quick resolution of the case, approve it before the break and if these cases are necessary to be filed, let us file them so that they have their day in court,” sabi ni Zubiri.

“If we feel there is malfeasance, misfeasance, or any violation to the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, let us come up already with the findings and proceed with filing the cases,” dagdag niya.

Sinang-ayunan naman ito Se¬nate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III at sinabing maglabas na lang ang komite ng kanilang final reporter. (Dindo Matining)