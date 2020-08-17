‘Big brother’ sa LGU kinontra ni Hontiveros

Pinaiimbestigahan ng Senadora Risa Hontiveros sa Senado ang hakbang ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) sa pagtalaga ng mga Cabinet secretary sa lungsod sa Metro Manila at kalapit na probinsya para i-monitor ang kanilang pandemic response.

“This is toxic micromanagement. There are even reports that cabinet members intervene at the barangay level,” pahayag ni Hontiveros sa isang statement.

Sa inihain nitong Senate Resolution No. 495, paimbestigahan nito sa Senado in aid of legislation ang IATF Resolution No. 62 na nagtatalaga sa IATF member-Cabinet secretaries sa iba’t ibang local government units (LGUs) sa Metro Manila, gayundin sa Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite at Rizal.

Kinuwestiyon din ni Hontiveros ang rationale sa pagpili ng gabinete na itinalaga sa kanilang LGUs partikular si Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na itinalaga sa Pasay City at Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

“Bakit si Sec. Harry Roque naka-assign sa Pasay? Shouldn’t he be focusing on his job as a presidential spokesperson? At bakit si Sec. Duque sa Quezon City, when as Secretary of the Department of Health, he should be overseeing the overall management of the COVID-19 response?” tanong ni Hontiveros. (Dindo Matining)