Bieber hindi umatras sa kasal kay Baldwin

Sinagot na ng Canadian popstar na si Justin Bieber ang dahilan ng pag-iyak niya sa isang park sa New York City kunsaan kasama pa niya ang fiancee niyang si Hailey Baldwin.

May nabasa raw kasing libro si Bieber na ang title ay The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God na sinulat ni Timothy Keller.

Masyado lang daw dinibdib ni Bieber ang kanyang mga nabasa dahil naalala niya ang mga pinagdaanan niyang mga relasyon. May maganda at ‘di maganda ang naging ending.

“You’ve got good days and you’ve got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” sey pa ni Bieber sa TMZ.

According to Amazon, ang naturang book “shows everyone—Christians, skeptics, singles, longtime married couples, and those about to be engaged—the vision of what marriage should be according to the Bible.”

May ilang netizens naman ang nagbigay ng ibang kahulugan sa pag-iyak ni Bieber. Baka raw gusto na nitong i-end ang engagement with Hailey.

Pero via Twitter, nilinaw ni Bieber na walang na-break na engagement at super in-love siya with Hailey.

“Gods timing really­ is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!”

21st birthday ni Kylie Jenner super bonggacious

Nag-celebrate ng kanyang 21st birthday ang tinaguriang youngest­ billionaire na si Kylie Jenner. Ginanap sa Craig’s in West Hollywood ang kaarawan ng reality star/makeup mogul na may tema na pink ang gold.

Suot ni Kylie ay isang stunning pink Dundas dress with matching Olgana Paris heels. She wore a bleached blonde wig at sa kanyang daliri ay isang Martin Katz ring na nagkakahalaga ng $148,000!

Family ang close friends lang ang imbitado ni Kylie kaya namataan sa party ay ang ina niyang si Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Malika Haaq.

Dumating sina Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian kasama si Kendall Jenner at ang boyfriend nitong si Ben Simmons.

After dinner ay nag-change outfit si Kylie to a LaBourjoisie jumpsuit, na may 70,000 Swarovski crystals at pumunta sila sa nearby nightclub na Delilah.

Decorated with flowers ang backroom na binigay kay Kylie at color-coded ang mga cups ng kanyang mga bisita: red for taken, yellow for single and green for it’s complicated.

Namataan sa Delilah nightclub ay sina Chris Brown, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, French Montana and The Weeknd. Naki-party din ang ama ni Kylie na si Caitlyn Jenner.