Biden nakiisa sa Araw ng Kalayaan

Binati ni US President Joe Biden ang sambayanang Pilipino sa paggunita ng ika-123 Araw ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas nitong Sabado.

“To all the people of the Philippines, happy Independence Day! It’s my honor as President to send best wishes and the enduring friendship of the American people as you celebrate this joyous occasion,” pahayag ni Biden sa isang video message mula sa White House na ibinahagi ng US Embassy.

Ayon kay Biden, ngayong taon din ang ika-75 anibersaryo ng diplomatic relations ng Amerika at Pilipinas, at ika-70 taon naman ng Mutual Defense Treaty sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa.

Inihayag ni Biden na magpatuloy pa ang pagtutulungan ng dalawang bansa lalo na sa pagtugon sa kasalukuyang pandemya ng COVID-19.

“More than four million Filipinos and Filipino-Americans call the United States home. They make invaluable contributions to communities all across our country. They enrich the American character, making our nations stronger and more vibrant,” sabi pa ni Biden.