Bianca Umali gumawa ng face mask gamit ang panyo

May creative na paraan si Bianca Umali para labanan ang virus na COVID-19! Sa Instagram, ibinahagi niya kung papaano gumawa ng face mask gamit lamang ang panyo.

Naisipang i-share ni Bianca ito dahil malaki pa rin ang kakulangan ng surgical face masks sa bansa dahil sa taas ng demand nito ngayon. Aniya, simpleng paraan ito para sa kaligtasan, “For areas placed under ECQ, the IATF hereby adopts the policy of mandatory wearing by all residents of face masks, earloop masks, indigenous, reusable or do-it-yourself masks, face shields, handkerchiefs, or such other protective equipment that can effectively lessen the transmission of COVID-19, whenever allowed to go out of their residences.”

Magsilbi sanang ehemplo si Bianca sa mga tao na humahanap ng pagkakaabalahan ngayong quarantine. (Dondon Sermino)