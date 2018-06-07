Bianca sobrang hirap sa pagbubuntis dahil sa ‘hyperemesis gravidarum’

Naging open ang TV host na si Bianca Gonzales sa mga naging pagsubok niya sa ikalawang pagkakataon na mabuntis siya. Na-diagnose si Bianca with ‘hyperemesis gravidarum’.

Ayon sa website ng American Pregnancy Association, ang naturang sakit ay isang ‘condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance. Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV)’.

Inamin ni Bianca na mula walo hanggang sampung beses daw siyang magsuka sa isang araw kaya ang laki na raw na nabawas sa timbang niya. Hindi raw niya ito naranasan sa pagbuntis niya sa panganay nila ng mister niyang si JC Intal na si Lucia. Ngayon ibang-iba raw ang pakiramdam niya sa second pregnancy niya. Heto ang pinost ni Bianca sa kanyang Instagram account:

“One of the many faces of motherhood. #realtalk (Warning: long #mommydiaries post). This is pretty much how I looked every single day during the first four months of my pregnancy.

“OH, TOILET. It wasn’t morning sickness nor evening sickness, it was all day, all night sickness. I would vomit 8 to 10 times every day and I lost 9 pounds. Hyperemesis gravidarum, they call it, and apparently Kate Middleton and Ayesha Curry both had it just recently (pampalubag loob ko lol). I still went to work, did meetings, saw friends, and none of them had any idea that my bathroom breaks would be to vomit. I would always bring wipes and mouthwash everywhere I went.

“NOT A BREEZE. When I was pregnant with Lucia, it was sooooo easy. I felt like I aced it! It was so effortless, I didn’t feel any uneasiness at all. So boy, was I in for a surprise with this second pregnancy! My wonderful OB Dra. Tere helped me focus on the brighter side of things by reminding me that my nausea was a sign that my pregnancy hormones are strong, therefore, good for the baby. Thank God, our baby is very healthy and everything is a-okay.

“ALMOST HALFWAY. I’m now 4.5 months and according to my pregnancy app, baby is the size of a sweet potato. I vomit only 2 to 3 times a day now (an absolute relief compared to 10 times a day) and I can eat a bit better. Just hoping to keep as fit and healthy as I can til I come to full term!

“Cheers to all other mommas who are going through the same thing, or who have been through this, too! Truly, the toughest job in the world.”