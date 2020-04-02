BI sa mga foreigner: Wag kayong lalabas ng bahay

Nanawagan sa mga dayuhan na nasa Pilipinas si Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente na manatili sa kani-kanilang bahay sa panahon ng pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

Ayon kay Morente, ang mga dayuhan na nagpasyang manatili sa Pilipinas ay pinapayuhang sumunod sa mga alituntunin ng ECQ ” as this is our best solution to buy time in the fight against Covid-19”.

Dagdag pa ni Morente, hindi nila hinihikayat ang mga dayuhan sa bansa na lumabas upang mag-aplay para sa visa extension.

“We have eased immigration requirements for foreigners who remain in the Philippines during the ECQ…Aliens anywhere in the Philippines whose visas will expire during the period, shall not be charged penalties as long as they file their applications within 30 days from the lifting of the ECQ,” paliwanag ng BI chief.

Gayunman, nilinaw ng BI na ang mga aplikasyon na iniharap matapos ang 30-araw mula sa lifting ng ECQ at ang mga dayuhan na ang mga visa ay magi-expire bago ang deklarasyon ng ECQ ay hindi exempted sa penalties.

“We are issuing this reiteration as there are still some aliens proceeding to our offices to file for extensions despite the quarantine. For everyone’s safety, please stay at home,” pakiusap ni Morente. (Mina Aquino)