BI naka-heightened alert, alang sa SEA games holiday

Gipaubos sa Bureau of Immigration (BI) ang mga sakop niini sa heightened alert alang sa nagsingabot nga Southeast Asian (SEA) Games ug holiday sa nasud.

Gipagawad ni BI Commissioner Jaime Morente ang direktiba tungod gipaabot nga pagdagsa sa mga Pilipino ug mga langyaw nga biyahero sa sunod nga linggo.

Ipatuman usab ang “No Leave, No Absences” policy sa SEA Games at holiday.

“Our men have been instructed not to go on leave during the peak season to maximize our manpower,” matud ni BI port operations chief Grifton Medina.

