BI balik normal na ang operasyon

INIHAYAG ni Bureau of Immigration (BI) Port Operations Division (POD) Chief Grifton Medina na ang operasyon ng immigration sa mga paliparan ay bumalik na sa normal pagkatapos ng paggunita ng Semana Santa at ang 6.1 magnitude na lindol na yumanig sa rehiyon ng Central Luzon.

“The number of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and other airports have already decreased after the holiday rush. Moreover, as the Clark International Airport (CIA) resumed full ope­ration on Wednesday after having closed due to earthquake damage, I am glad to announce that immigration ops are now back to normal,” ani Medina.

Sinabi ni Medina na ang pagdagsa ng mga pasahero, kabilang ang mga inilipat mula sa CIA ay epektibong napamahalaan dahil sa pagpapatupad ng personnel augmentation scheme, at ang ganap na functional na e-gate sa mga paliparan.

Ang mga immigration officer (IO) na bahagi ng augmentation scheme ay ibanalik na sa BI main office at iba pang mga immigration field at satellite office.

(Mina Aquino)