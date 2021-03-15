Beyonce, Taylor wagi sa Grammy Awards

Ginanap ang 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah sa Los Angeles Convention Center.

At dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic, walang audience ang Grammy at ang pinadalo lang ay ang mga performers, nominees and presenters.

Mga nag-perform ay sina Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Si Taylor Swift ang nagwagi ng Album of the Year para sa quarantine album niya na Folklore. Ito ang ikatlong Album of the Year award ni Taylor after Fearless (2010) and 1989 (2016) at ang kauna-unahang female artists na magawa ito.

“You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created,” sey ni Swift sa kanyang acceptance speech.

Si Beyonce naman ay na-break ang record ng most Grammy won by a female artist. May total of 28 Grammys na si Beyonce dahil sa panalo niya as Best R&B Performance for Black Parade.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” sey ni Beyonce.

Ang Fil-American singer na si H.E.R ang nagwaging Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe. Si Billie Eilish ang nag-uwi ng Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” and Megan Thee Stallion became the first woman rapper to win best new artist this century.

Ang iba pang winners ng Grammy 2021 ay sina: Harry Styles (Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar); Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me); Dua Lipa (Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia); John Legend (Best R&B Album: Bigger Love); Miranda Lambert (Best Country Album: Wildcard); Beyonce (Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl). (Ruel Mendoza)