Beverley panay yabang sa Lakers

LAOS na ang Big 3, ipapauso na raw ng Lakers ang Big 4.

Umpisa sa susunod na season, apat na ang magiging sakit ng ulo ng ibang teams sa Los Angeles – sina LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook at Patrick Beverley.

Ito na nga kaya ang bagong success formula ng Purple and Gold?

Sa kanyang unang media conference sa team, hinimay ni Beverley kung bakit magkakaroon ng matchup problem ang mga kalaban sa LA.

“I shoot a ton out of the right corner wing,” ani Beverley. “(Westbrook) posts on the left wing out of (timeouts), he likes to post on the right wing. I shoot 50% from the left corner 3. It works. To have another ball handler out there with me, obviously with LeBron also, the more ball handlers the better you are as a team.”

Nagkakamada na si Beverley, hindi pa alam kung isasabay siya sa Big 3.

Ang sabi lang noon ay magiging backup siya ni Westbrook.

“We’re a matchup problem for anybody,” giit ng matabil na guard. “In order for us to be a matchup problem, we have to get to the playoffs.” (Vladi Eduarte)