Bet pumasok sa politika? Pia maraming natutunan, na-inspire kay VP Leni

I’m sure, abot hanggang ‘anit’ na naman ang pagtaas ng kilay ng mga kalaban ni VP Leni Robredo, and for sure, damay na naman si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, pati na sina Carla Lizardo at Bianca Guidotti sa galit ng mga DDS.

Si VP Leni nga ang special guest ng tatlong beauty queen sa kanilang podcast show sa Spotify, ang ‘Between Us Queens’ na ang topic ay ‘Raising Strong Woman feat VP Leni Robredo’.

“So much good advice from this episode,” sabi ni Pia.

“You will be a better wife & a better mother if you are happy with yourself, kasi kung aburido ka, madadala mo `yon sa pamilya.

Marami ngang naibahagi si VP Leni na mga kaalaman sa tatlo, lalo na sa pag-handle ng buhay misis, o nanay.

Puring-puri rin ng mga host si VP Leni sa sagot tungkol sa mga strong woman. Pang-Miss Universe nga raw ang mga sagot ni VP Leni lalo na pagdating sa mga katangian, kakayahan ng isang nanay, babae.

Heto nga ang sabi ni VP Leni, na ikinatuwa nila, lalo na ni Bianca.

“Iyong strong woman is somebody who has gone through life’s struggles and hurdles already. But iyong measure ng strength is how she responded to all those difficulties and has maximized whatever little is given to her to do good to others, to the community she is in, to humanity as a whole.”

“Grabe po, koronahan na po ng Miss Universe si Ma’am Leni! Grabe. I completely agree with that and I love that we’re highlighting the fact that women – strong women – really are those who have gone through difficult circumstances and sometimes we negate that,” sabi ni Bianca.

Well, chika ng mga fan, sa reaksiyon ni Pia, tila posible rin itong pumasok sa politika balang araw, ha! Na-inspire nga siya kay VP Leni.

Anyway, pumalag nga lang si Pia sa TV5, dahil ang mensaheng `yon ay naibigay sa kanya, sa halip na kay Bianca.

“Hello News 5! Thank you for the feature. We really appreciate you promoting our podcast. But it was actually my co-host Bianca Guidotti who said that. Haha. Let’s credit her properly please,” sabi ni Pia sa News 5.

Well, bongga talaga si Pia, na hindi siya nagnanakaw ng idea, o credit grabber, di ba?

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)