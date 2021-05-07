Bet magsulat: Megan ayaw nang umarte

Enjoy at grateful ang real-life celebrity couple na sina Mikael Daez at Megan Young sa takbo ng kanilang karera sa Kapuso Network.

Sa podcast nina Mikael at Megan, ikinuwento nila ang ilan sa kanilang dream projects at future plans sa GMA-7.

Para kay Megan, bukod sa pagiging aktres ay pinag-iisipan din niya kung maaari rin siyang magtrabaho sa likod ng camera at magsulat ng mga kwento.

“My forecast for GMA is I will still be working with GMA in the future. But, I do wonder if I am going to work as just an actress, just a host, or am I going to take on a different role. Am I still going to be in front of the camera or will I be behind the camera also? Before, I really wanted to become a writer. I wanted to create stories,” ayon kay Megan.

Para naman kay Mikael na enjoy raw ngayon sa pag-arte, open din daw siya na subukan ang iba pang proyekto gaya ng hosting.

Aniya, “And we’ve seen it with so many actors and actresses na they would veer towards more hosting gigs because that’s more regular. And hours will be easier so there will be more times spent with the family. I think the balance of acting and hosting might change or I think it will change.”

Samantala, masusubukan ang husay sa hosting nina Mikael at Megan sa newest musical matchmaking competition ng GMA-7 na Sing For Hearts kung saan sila ang napiling maging hosts ng programa. (Dondon Sermino)