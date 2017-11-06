‘Best forces’ ng AFP bantay sa ASEAN Summit

Inilarawan ng pamunuan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na pawang “best forces” nila ang ipakakalat sa iba’t ibang lugar na pagdarausan ng 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings sa ­Metro Manila at Pampa­nga upang matiyak ang seguridad ng mga delegado at mga heads of states na dadalo sa okasyon.

Kumpiyansa ang AFP sa kaligtasan ng publiko at ng mga ASEAN leaders dahil umaabot sa 57,000 police officers at mga sundalo ang ipakakalat.

Ayon kay AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, ang Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) na pinangungunahan ni Brig. Gen. Jesus Manangquil, Jr. ang magiging lead security unit na mamamahala sa event.

“The JTF-NCR, as the Metro Sentinel of the National Seat of Government, has long been planning and preparing for contingency measures to address any worse case threat scenario and BGen Manangquil Jr. assures the public of ably providing the security coverage for the venues as well as the safety of the people and all our visitors,” pahayag ni Padilla.

Kasama ng JTF ang ilang concerned agencies na bumubuo ng Oplan ALS kung saan limang JTF din ang ide-deploy para sa security at emergency response operations.

Sinabi ni Padilla na sakaling magkaroon ng natural at man-made disaster sa kasagsagan ng summit, handa rito ang specialized land, air at sea forces ng AFP.