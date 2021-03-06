Best actor in a pa-victim role:Gerald lalong kinamuhian, binatikos ng mga fan

‘Best actor in a pa-victim role’ ang ibinigay na award ng maraming fan sa inasal ni Gerald Anderson sa interview sa kanya ni Kuya Boy Abunda.

Sa totoo lang, mas lamang ang nagalit, kesa natuwa sa mga pinagsasabi ni Gerald, lalo na sa ‘ghosting’ at sa pag-amin niya finally ng relasyon nila ni Julia Barretto.

Masasakit nga ang mga pahayag ng mga netizen, fan kay Gerald, na mas okey siguro kung hindi na lang niya basahin.

Anyway, heto nga ang ilang mensahe ng mga fan:

“Derek Ramsay and Gerald Anderson are the greatest pranksters in the history of all mankind…” — Kween Echtir.

“How could you say that you’re “very happy?” You can’t even admit your mistakes. Luh!! Babaero.” — Shayra Lajih.

“A coward who uses ghosting and being toxic to be out of a relationship without a proper break-up and closure hayyys…” — Sweet Gwinnette.

“Instead of saying “I’m really sorry Bea if you feel that I ghosted you, but I wasn’t happy anymore, our relationship wasn’t healthy and not working anymore, that’s why I needed to disappear for a while but then I didn’t realize I didn’t get a chance to end it with you. I’m sorry and i hope one day you will forgive me, I hope you will find your happiness that you deserve”. Ganern!!! I would respect you if this would have been your statement mas maiintindhan kita kung baket ka naghanap ng iba. Its really normal na may makita kang iba. Admit it na may pagkakamali ka rin hindi lang c Bea.” –Sagerobrothers Dotcom

“True example of a boy who age but doesn’t became a man.” — Philia Roxas.

“The nerve of this boy. He had the audacity to act like he was not at fault.” — Drayk Miller

“I can’t see the “Very happy” in his eyes. I can feel the pain & sadness. Sayang di nya masyadong nabigay yung point nya. Parang di sincere ang labas. Huhu Gerald, please take care of Julia. Sana huli nayan. Prove them wrong huhu.” — Edel Villa

Well, may mga nagsasabi rin na pabayaan na lang na maging masaya sina Julia at Gerald. (Dondon Sermino)