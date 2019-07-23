Benepisyo ng yoga alamin

Kung ang interests mo ay fitness, beauty, health and wellness, make THE-RAPEACH your Tuesday habit.

Ako si Peach Masca-riñas, a graduate of Ba-chelor in Sports Science, UP Diliman and a frustra-ted doctor.

Currently, ako ay yoga teacher, personal trainer at Therapeutic Thai Massage, and Tok Sen therapist.

In 2004, while t­raining for powerlifting, na-recruit ako ng Fitness First Fort Bonifacio to join their personal trainer team under Fitness Manager Gilbert Garcia. Magmula noon, fitness and wellness n­ever left my heart.

Unfortunately, in 2011, na diagnose ako with Autoimmune Thyroiditis. Sa frustration ko to find a cure and to feel better, I gave yoga a try once again. Na-encounter ko na ang yoga when I was in college pero hindi ko siya nagustuhan. I wasn’t ready for it. Aligaga at kitikiti kasi ako kaya mas gusto ko ang magbuhat ng bakal.

Marami akong nabasang health benefits about yoga sa Internet. Hindi ako binigyan ng medications ng Endocrinologists ko dahil inaantay pa namin maging fully destructed ang thyroid ko. This is when I explored alternative ways to heal myself. Sinubukan ko ang Bikram Yoga. At first, my goal was to lose weight at magkasya ulit sa mga damit ko. Sinubukan ko ang Bikram Yoga under Teacher Al Galang. First class ko, I died! But I felt alive, I felt really good after the savasana. Sumali ako sa mga 30-Day Challenge ng Bikram Yoga Greenhills one after another.

Pero, ano nga ba ang yoga?

Ang yoga ay isang ancient discipline from India na gumagamit ng iba’t ibang breathing exercises, “asanas” or poses, meditation at yoga philosophy na gagabay sa araw-araw na pamumuhay.

Isa lamang sa dinami-daming magandang benefits ng yoga ang weight loss o maging fit at flexible. Isa rin ito sa pinakamabisang paraan upang makamit ang “inner peace”.

Napansin ko ang pagbabago hindi lang sa phy-sical aspect pero pati sa mental state ko. Unti-unti kong nakontrol ang symptoms at erratic changes ng condition ko. Biglang nag-normalize din ang cortisol level at iba pang blood tests ko. I’ve learned to embrace my flaws at irespeto ang katawan ko through yoga. At dahil maganda ang pakiramdam ko from the inside, humaba ang pasensya ko at mas naging madali ang mag focus. Bonus nalang talaga ang pumayat, lumakas at maging flexible.

At dahil sa mga pagbabagong ito, I’ve conti-nued to practice yoga and I’ve never really stopped. Sumubok ako ng iba’t ibang klase ng yoga – Ashtanga, Power Yoga, Vinyasa, Yin at iba pa. Sa tuwa ko, nagtrain ako sa Yoga District, Washington DC para maging yoga teacher. Ngayon, here in the Philippines, I am sharing the wonders of yoga with others.

Kung ano man ang dahilan mo para subukan ang yoga, magpapayat, makipagbonding sa mga kaibigan, o makita at makasama si crush, I’d say, go for it!

Tara na sa pinakamalapit na yoga class or drop by my classes and say hi!