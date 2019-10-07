Benepisyo ng Vigor Kinetic Taping

Therapeach

Peach Mascarinas

Ang kinetic taping ay isang technique na ginagamit to encou­rage the body’s na­tural healing process habang nagbibigay ng stability to muscles and joints na hindi sumasagabal sa paggalaw ng katawan.

Ito rin ay nagbibigay ng exten­ded soft tissue manipulation to prolong the benefits of manual therapy.

Vigor Kinesiology Tape speci­fically helps activate muscles and improve the balance and sensory ability of the body to help stabilize joints.

May mga preliminary studies na nagsasabing by activating and supporting certain muscle groups, kinesiology taping may increase muscle activity, muscle strength, ground reaction force, and peak muscle torque which will improve performance and decrease or prevent injuries.

Ano nga ba ang ginagawa ng Vigor Kinesiology Tape? At tulad ng nasabi ko sa cupping therapy, for dysfunctio­nal tissues, it is good to create space. Our Vigor Tape works to create space by lifting the skin microscopically. This lif­ting effect ay nakakatulong to improve both lymph flow and microcirculation, which ultimately helps to cool overheated muscles and flush fluid and waste products away from injured areas.

Vigor Tape also supports da­maged muscles and tissues, which helps to relieve discomfort by redu­cing some of the pressure. It triggers your body’s natural painkil­lers without interfering with range of motion. Painful, inflamed muscles lack space because of swel­ling and inflammation.

Naiiba ang Vigor Tape dahil ito ay latex and zinc free at gawa sa high grade cotton. Currently, it is the thinnest tape available in the market, the closest you can have to your skin. It has the perfect combination of stretch, breathability and adhesion.

Puwede kang maligo at pagpa­wisan dahil ito ay waterproof. With our weather na very humid, this is important. It can stick for up to 7 days in any environment including water, sweat, humidity & mud. Puwedeng-puwede pati sa mga nag-sparta races. At dahil sa open weave design niya, it leaves interstices in the fabric making it breathable. Vigor Tape also uses oil glue for adhesive with very minimal to no stubborn sticker residue kaya hindi siya kadiri at mahirap alisin after.

For additional information or to find your nearest M2TBlade-MobilityPODS-Vigor Tape practitioner, send me a message on Instagram @thera.peach.