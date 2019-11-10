Benepisyo ng mga state college teacher, vocational instructor itaas

Humiling ng karagdagang benepisyo ang Citizen’s Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC) Party-list group para sa faculty members ng lahat ng State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) at state-run Technical and Vocational Institutions (TVIs) sa bansa

Ito ang nilalaman ng House Bill 3218 na inihain nina CIBAC House Deputy Speaker Bro. Eddie Villanueva at Rep. Domingo Rivera.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, bibigyan ng karagdagang allowance na P20,000 kada taon ang mga fa­culty member para sa grocery, transportation at medical expenses.

Bukod dito ang karaniwan na natatanggap na benepisyo. Ito ay ibibigay kada kwarter ng taon sa halagang P5000.

“Many laws are passed to address the needs of the students, but little, if any, are made to address the concerns and plight of those at the other side of the education sector – the teachers and instructors,” ani Villanueva.

Ayon kay Villanueva, bukod sa mataas na pres­yo ng bilihin, hinaharap din aniya ng mga SUC at TIV ang mga pagsubok at pressure na ma­ging healthy at physically resilient.

Tumugon naman agad ang House Committee on Higher and Technical Education sa pagbuo ng technical working group kasama ang kinatawan mula sa iba’t ibang ahensya upang maayos ang kabuuang detalye ng panukala. (Lorraine Gamo)