Ben&Ben handa na sa collab kay H.E.R.

Excited na ang pop-folk group na Ben&Ben sa posibleng collaboration nila with acclaimed Filipino-American R&B artist H.E.R.

Si H.E.R. mismo ang nag-propose ng collab ng music nila dahil nagagalingan siya sa Ben&Ben.

“We were simply over the moon about it. Seeing someone so successful being so open and proud about his or her roots really inspires all of us. And for H.E.R. to express interest in working with us, inspires us even more to work harder and keep creating music. We admire her for how she stays true to herself and her message, and, of course, for the sheer excellence and skills she puts into all of her songs,” sey ng Ben&Ben.

Hindi raw malayong mangyari ang collab dahil ang recording labels ni H.E.R. (RCA Records) at Ben&Ben (Sony Music Philippines) ay kapwa nasa iisang kumpanya ng Sony Music Entertainment.

Sey pa ng Ben&Ben: “We would definitely want to work on a song that’s closer to having an R&B and soul vibe. It’s a genre that all of us in the group really love. And we feel we can pull that off with the help of H.E.R.’s immaculately cool vocals.” (Ruel Mendoza)