Ben&Ben concert atras sa ulan, baha

Sad naman na dahil sa malakas na ulan, naudlot ang kaligayahan ng mga fan ng Ben&Ben, ha!

Ngayong Sept. 3 nga dapat gagawin ang ‘Send-Off Concert’ ng Ben&Ben sa CCP Open Grounds, at ang dami ngang na-excite na bumili agad ng mga tiket.

Pero, dahil sa ayaw paawat na ulan, nagdesisyon ang Ben&Ben, Ovation Productions, na huwag nang ituloy ang concert.

“It breaks our hearts to announce that due to the terrible weather conditions, the Ben&Ben Send-Off concert will be rescheduled to a later date.

“The sudden heavy downpour of rain, strong winds, and impending flooding around the area has posed potential safety hazards for everyone who will attend.

“Safety is our top priority and we carefully made this decision along with Ovation Productions, our official event producer. More details soon. Be safe, everyone.”

Anyway, ganun din naman ang concern ng mga manonood, o mga nakabili ng mga tiket, na dahil sa lakas ng ulan, pagbaha, baka hindi sila makapunta.

Good decision na rin, para safe ang lahat. (Dondon Sermino)