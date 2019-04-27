Belt and Road Forum sa China, gidayeg ni Duterte

Subling gipalig-on ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang suporta sa Belt and Road Forum nga gipahigayun sa Beijing, China.

Sa iyang pakigpulong sa high-level meeting, matud sa Presidente nga nasubay sa panahun ang Belt and Road Forum nga gi-organized sa China, dili susama sa mga nauna nga kalihukan na palpak tungod sa nagkalain laing hinungdan.

“In the past, belts and roads established line of commerce, contact and connections. Humanity’s experience,however, has been mixed. Some networks spurred progress; other networks ushered decline. While some societies benefited, other paid a heavy toll. We should learn from the lessons of history,” matud sa Presidente.

Gipaniguro sa Presidente sa mga mitambong nga lider nga suportahan ang tinguha ug mga kalihukan ug makigtambayayong alang sa kalampusan sa matag nasud.

Gipaniguro usab ni Presidente Duterte nga mosunod ug paluyohan ang open ug rules-based international order. (jess campos)