Belmonte kinasuhan sa ayuda pack tongpats

Sinampahan ng reklamong plunder at graft si Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte kaugnay ng pagbili umano ng overprice na mga food item na ipi­namigay sa mga residente ng lungsod na naapek­tuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic noong nakaraang taon.

Inihain ni John Chiong, isang anti-corruption advocate, founder at national commander ng Task Force Kasanag ang reklamo sa Office of the Ombudsman kahapon.

Bukod kay Belmonte kasama sa reklamo sina Ruby Manangu, officer-in-charge ng Accounting Department ng Quezon City government, Angelica Solis, kinatawan ng LXS Trading at iba pang hindi pa batid ang pagkakakilanlan.

Bumili ang Quezon City government ng 250,000 food pack sa halagang P1,149.90 bawat isa o kabuuang P287 milyon sa LXS Trading.

Hindi umano inilagay sa Purchase Order (PO) ang presyo ng bawat item. Kung bibilhin umano ang mga ito sa retail store ay lumalabas na P715 lamang bawat food pack.

Sinabi rin sa reklamo na nagpatupad ng price freeze ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) noong Marso 2020. Matapos ito ay ibinalik ng DTI ang standard retail price (SRP) ng mga produkto sa presyo nito noong Setyembre 2020.

Kahit na umano gawing P100 ang presyo ng tote bag na pinalagyan, ang presyo ng mga food item ay lalagpas sa SRP. Dapat ay mas mura rin umano ang pagkakabili sa mga food item dahil maramihan ang pagbili rito.

“Thus, there is a clear and blatant overprice amount to more than P108 million for 250,000 food packs purchased by the Quezon City government,” sabi sa reklamo.

Tinawag namang black propaganda ng kampo ni Belmonte ang akusasyon laban sa alkalde.

“We are confident that in a proper court of law, these cases will be exposed for exactly what they are: tools for distraction and black propaganda. The QC government strictly adheres to all the provisions of Republic Act 9184 or the Procurement Act, and in fact received the highest Commission on Audit rating for the year 2020. We are positive that this complaint will be dismissed, and our names vindicated,” ayon kay City legal officer Orlando Casimiro. (Billy Begas/Dolly Cabreza)