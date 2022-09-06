Belle best actress sa Korea

Tatanggap ng international award mula sa Seoul, South Korea si Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano dahil sa pagganap nito sa hit serye nila ni Donny Pangilinan na “He’s Into Her”.

Siya ang kauna-unahang Pinay, at pinakabatang artista sa edad lamang na 20-anyos na nanalo ng Outstanding Asian Star sa 17th Seoul International Drama Awards.

Pinagmalaki siya ng Rise Artists Studio, talent management ng ABS-CBN Films, sa kanilang Instagram account.

“Congrats Belle for winning the ‘Outstanding Asian Star 2022’ in the Seoul International Drama Awards. Rise Fam is very proud of you!” ayon sa post nito.

Inaasahan ang pagdalo ni Belle sa awarding ceremonies sa Seoul sa darating na Setyembre 22 at nakatakda ring ipalabas sa KBS 2TV.

Gumaganap si Belle bilang si Maxpein Zin D. Luna sa “He’s Into Her” mula sa popular na Wattpad series.

Nag-congratulate naman sa kanya ang ka-loveteam niyang si Donny sa kanyang IG story.

“You deserve this. More to come (high five emoji),” ani Donny na co-nominee ng aktres sa naturang award.

Nagbunyi rin ang mga netizen at followers ng DonBelle sa pagkapanalo ni ng aktres.

“Hard work pays off if you’re patient enough to see it through & you showed that u make it possible.”

“Belle Marino slowly conquering the world I guess?? deserve so much mahal we are so proud of u our bella!”

“Congratulations, Solids and Bubblies for getting her to the top! The nomination is testament to her doing her job well. The award is a validation that she is well-loved.” (Batuts Lopez)