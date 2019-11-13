Beach volleyball magbabatak

NAGDATINGAN na ang mga foreign team na lalahok sa 2019 Rebisco Beach Volleyball International Open para kilatisin ang tikas ng Filipino netters.

Lumapag sa bansa ang men’s team mula sa Pacific island of Palau kahapon para makipagpaluan ng bola sa three-day competition na magsisimula bukas sa Sands SM By The Bay.

Inaasahang dadating ngayong araw ang Southeast Asian teams Malaysia at Thailand, Hong Kong at New Zealand.

Tinatayang may 20 teams ang kasali sa double-gender spikefest, ang nasabing paligsahan ay magsisilbing warm-up para sa Southeast Asian Games-bound Philippine team na suportado rin ng Rebisco.

“With the wholistic support of LVPI and Rebisco, I am confident that beach volleyball will continue to develop and prosper in our country,” saad ni team manager Charo Soriano.

Ang top women’s pair ay sina Sisi Rondina at Bernadeth Pons at magkakampi naman sina Dzi Gervacio at Dij Rodriguez.

Magkatuwang naman sina ri­sing stars Babylove Barbon at Gen Eslapor ng reigning UAAP champion University of Santo Tomas at sand court veterans DM Demontaño at Jackie Estoquia ng Sta. Lucia.

Nagsanib-puwersa naman ang top Filipino standouts Edmar Bonono at Jude Garcia habang magkasama sina Krung Arbasto at James Buytrago para sa men’s side. (Elech Dawa)