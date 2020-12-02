Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Bea Binene napiling labor ambassadress

Entertainment
By Abante News Online
Napiling labor ambassadress si Bea Binene at mismong si Secretary Silvestre Bello ang nag-appoint sa aktres. Sinorpresa si Bea ng appointment na ito habang nagsu-shoot siya ng segment para sa radio show na Oh My Job! ng DZBB at GMA NewsTV.

Sa post ni Bea via Instagram, nagpasalamat ito sa pagbigay ng tiwala sa kanya ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

“Went to Pangasinan for a shoot of @ohmyjobphi­lippines yesterday. And then, this happened during our live! This is suuuuch an honor (and a responsibility, of course!) Thank you, Director Rolly, Labor Secretary Bello and of course, the whole DOLE family!”

Habang hindi pa busy sa paggawa ng teleserye si Bea, nage-enjoy ito sa pag-host ng Oh My Job! kasama sina Arnell Ignacio at Tuesday Niu. (Ruel Mendoza)

