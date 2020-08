Bea abala sa pagiging mommy

Isang malaking biyaya para kay Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team member Maria Beatrice’Bea’ Daez-Fabros ang pagdagting ng kanyang baby girl ngayong may pandemiya.

Nitong Mayo 30, isinilang ng 5-foot-5 guard at dating University of the Philippines Lady Maroons player ang kanyang baby girl na si Lucia Camila.

“I gave birth during the pandemic, during the quarantine,” kwento ng UAAP veteran sa So She Did podcast. “I have a three-month baby so basically that’s basically what’s been giving me super busy 100% of my time is really just for my baby Lucia.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)