BBM sa National Museum manunumpa

Manunumpa si Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bilang ika-17 pangulo ng Pilipinas sa makasaysayang National Museum sa Hunyo 30.

Ayon kay dating Manila congresswoman at ngayon ay Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Secretary-designate Zenaida Angping, nagsagawa na ang ocular inspection sa lugar ang inaugural committee.

“The National Museu¬m of Philippines building and its surrounding areas match our requirements for President-elect Marcos’ inauguration. Preparations are already in full swing to ensure that it will be ready by then,” ani Angping.

Ayon kay Angping kanilang ikinonsidera ang Quirino Grandstand subalit mayroon pa umanong COVID-19 field hospital sa lugar.

“The safety and welfare of our people are paramount. As such, we chose to avoid disrupting the medical care being given to the COVID-19 patients housed there. That’s why we opted for the National Museum as the venue,” dagdag ni Angping.

Ang National Museum, dating Old Le¬gislative Building ay nagsilbi ring lugar ng inagurasyon nina da¬ting Pangulong Manuel Luis M. Quezon (1935), Jose P. Laurel (1943), at Manuel Roxas (1946).

Ang gusali ay dinesenyo ng Bureau of Public Works (ngayon ay Department of Public Works and Highways) noong 1918 para maging National Library of the Philippines. Natapos ang konstruksyon nito noong 1926.

Noong 1935 dito idinaos ang proklamasyon ng Philippine Commonwealth at kinalaunan at naging National Assembly Building.

Nasira ito noong World War II at ipinagawa mula 1949 hanggang 1950. (Billy Begas)