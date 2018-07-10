BBL ihahabol ni Digong

UMAASA ang mga liderato ng Kongreso na mapi­pirmahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pa­nukalang Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), kasabay ng kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sa Hulyo 23.

Ginawa ni House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas ang pahayag matapos na umarangkada na kahapon ang pagpupulong ng Bicameral Conference Committee na siyang magtutugma sa magkaibang bersyon ng panukalang inaproba­han ng Kamara at Senado.

“Hopefully, the agreement is if we come up and do away all the disagreements provisions and doubtful versions acceptable to both pa­nels…we will present it to our chambers for ra­tification when we open third regular session on July 23,” ani Fariñas.

Oras na maratipikahan ito ng dalawang kapulungan ng Kongreso, sinabi ng kongresista na maaari nila itong ihabol sa SONA ng Pangulo.

Tiniyak naman ni Fariñas na magiging pulido ang aaproba­hang BBL dahil kapag nabutasan ito ay baka ipetisyon ito upang ipawalang-bisa.

“We have to be gui­ded by the Constitution. We have to make sure that e­verything that we do here will be com­pliant with the Constitution because surely this will be challenged,” ayon sa mambabatas.