Bayanihan 3 ituon sa tsibog – Recto

ANG kakulangan sa suplay at pagtaas ng presyo ng pagkain ang dapat susi para sa agarang pagpasa ng Bayanihan 3 law, ayon kay Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.

“If hunger is a great motivator, then it should push the government to package a third round of aid centered on helping families who are having a hard time putting food on the table, “ sabi ni Recto.

Ayon pa kay Recto, dapat “food-focused” ang Bayanihan 3, na may “high nutritional content”.

“Sa pagkain, i-address lahat, especially how to help the food-producing poor meet the needs of the food-consuming poor. Mga magsasakang walang pambili ng production inputs, at sa kabilang dulo naman ay mga mamamayang walang pambili ng pagkain,” sambit nito.

Sabi pa ni Recto, dapat ang mga author ng mga Bayanihan 3 bills sa Kamara at Senado ay gumawa ng bersiyon na kung magkakaroon ng “menu of food programs”.

“The first, of course, is a new round of cash ayuda to poor families, and this time in a faster, better, and more targeted manner. After two rounds, hindi na puwedeng idahilan na kulang pa sa praktis ang gobyerno,” ani Recto. (Dindo Matining)