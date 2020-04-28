Bayan Muna: Limitado na ba ang freedom of speech sa papuri sa China, Duterte?

Dismayado si Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite sa paninikil ng gobyerno sa malayang pamamahayag.

Tingin tuloy ni Rep. Gaite, pawang mga papuri kay Pangulong Duterte at sa China na lamang ang pinapayagan ng gobyerno at ang mga puna ay lalapatan ng karampatang aksyon.

“Has our freedom of speech been limited to praising China and Pres. Rodrigo Duterte? That seems to be the case after the string of harassment against critics of the Palace,” ayon sa kongresista.

Tinukoy ng mambabatas ang kaso ng isang caregiver sa Taiwan na gustong ipadeport ng Department of Labor and Employment dahil sa pagpo-post sa social media ng umano’y “nasty and malevolent materials” laban kay Pangulong Duterte.

Pero ayon kay Gaite, ang music video na “Iisang Dagat (One Sea)” na nilabas ng Chinese Embassy sa Maynila at inalmahan ng maraming Pilipino at pinagtanggol pa ng Malacañang.

“If it’s critical of the administration, of the President and the obvious flaws in the government’s response to the crisis, they are instantly crying for punitive actions. But if it is favorable, and in tune to their policy directions, even if it is against the interest of our national sovereignty, they are quick to stand in defense of freedoms. It is a completely biased application of democratic principles,” saad ni Gaite.