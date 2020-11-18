Bayad sa endorsement ido-donate: Pacquiao aayuda sa mga binagyo

IHAHANDOG ni People’s champ Manny Pacquiao ang kanyang endorsement fee sa mga biktima ng bagyong Rolly at Ulysses matapos itong pangalanan bilang brand ambassador ng Globe.

Sa ginanap na contract signing sa Mireio, Raffles Hotel sa Makati kasama si Globe President at CEO Ernest Cu at Globe Chairman at Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, inialay ni Pacquiao ang kanyang kikitain.

“I said yes to Globe because I believe in the company, and I use the company’s services,” say ni Pacquiao.

” Not only that, I am given another God-given opportunity to be of help to our kababayans in any way I can. That is why my endorsement fee for this will go to relief efforts to help our kababayans who were affected by the devastation of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. Ibibigay natin sa mga taong ito ang ating income dito, ibabalik natin sa taumbayan para makatulong ng malaki sa ating mga kababayan na naghihirap at nagugutom ngayon at nawalan ng tahanan. Sama sama tayong babangon, that is my commitment. ”

Sambit naman ni Cu, “you’re donating the proceeds of the endorsements – I think that’s a very gallant move, and one that is so timely given the vast devastation that has occurred in the country today,”.

Litanya naman ni Ayala, “at a time when the country is facing so many challenges, Manny’s life story has remained a source of inspiration for every Filipino even in this time of pandemic – a constant reminder of the Filipino’s strength, talent, and tenacity to overcome every difficulty.”

Bahagi rin sa partnership ng Globe ang tsansang mapanood ng mga Pinoy ang upcoming fights ng eight-division world champion ng live via UPSTREAM, pinakabagong transactional video-on-demand (VOD) platform at GMovies.

Kasama rin sa ginanap na contract signing sina Business Development Head ng Ayala Corporation Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, Globe Consumer Business Group Head Issa Cabreira, Globe Senior Adviser Joe Caliro, Talent Manager Arnold Vegafria, at Regal Films Producer Roselle Monteverde. (Abby Toralba)