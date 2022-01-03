Bawas excise tax sa petrolyo ipasa na

Nanawagan ang kinatawan ng Bayan Muna sa Kongreso na ipasa na ang panukalang suspendihin ang ipinapataw na excise tax sa mga produktong petrolyo sa ilalim ng Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Sinabi ito ni House Deputy Minority Leader at Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate sa gitna ng nagbabadyang big time price hike na ipatutupad ng mga kompanya ng langis bukas.

“This pending consolidated bill is, in fact, already a watered down version to fast track its approval, but, it seems Duterte’s economic managers are blocking efforts to at least ease the burden of consumers, especially now that a new round of oil price hikes is to be implemented,” sabi ni Zarate.

Kung aalisin ang excise tax na ipinataw sa ilalim ng TRAIN law, ang presyo ng gasolina ay bababa ng mahigit P5 kada litro, P6 naman sa diesel at P5 sa kerosene. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)