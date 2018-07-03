Bati nga kahimtang sa mga bilanggoan gisaway sa COA

Gisita sa Commission on Audit (COA) ang Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) sa bati ng kahimtang sa sulod sa mga bilanggoan sa nasud.

Sa 2017 report, matud sa COA nga ang occupancy rate sa mga selda moabot sa 612% o 146,302 ka inmates, nga sobra ka taas alang sa 20,653 lamang nga capacity.

“The jail populations for the rear recorded an increase in various months due to the number of drug-related cases in the country as well as the court’s slow action or inaction on the pending cases,” ayon sa COA.

Gipasabot sa ahensya ang Region 4-A (Calabarzon) nga nagho-ut ang mga binilanggo ug gisundan sa ang Region 3 (Central Luzon) ug Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula).

Matud sa COA, ang sa maong kondisyon nakalapas kini sa United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners at sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Manual on Habitat, Water, Sanitation and Kitchen in Jails.

Tungod kay nagho-ut ang binilanggo, nadiskubre usab sa ahensya nga misaka ang gidaghanon sa mga binilangong nangasakit ug daghan ang misalmot sa gangs.

“Congestion in jails lead not only to health and sanitation problems but also to increased gang affiliation of inmates. To sustain survival, inmates hold on to gangs or ‘pangkat’ where they find protection, network of social support and most importantly, access to material benefits,” matud sa COA.