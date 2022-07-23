Batas sa OGCC, titiba lang abogado! Ekis kay PBBM

Ibinalik ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa Kongreso ang isang enrolled bill na naglalayong palakasin ang kapangyarihan at mandato ng Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC).

Hindi pinirmahan ng pangulo para maging ganap na batas ang Senate Bill 2490/House Bill 9088 at sa halip ay vineto niya ito.

Ayon kay Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, tinabla ng pangulo ang ilang probisyon ng enrolled bill na inaakala nitong hindi angkop para sa kapakanan ng sambayanan.

“The President has vetoed Senate Bill 2490/House Bill 9088 entitled an Act Strengthening the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel By Rationalizing and Further Professionalizing Its Organization, Upgrading Positions and Appropriating Funds Therefore,” ani Angeles.

Kabilang sa nakita ni Pangulong Marcos sa enrolled bill na naging dahilan para i-veto ito ay ang sobrang bayad na ibibigay sa mga abogado ng OGCC at ang pagbibigay ng superbisyon at control sa legal departments ng lahat ng government corporations.

Kabilang din sa mga dahilan kaya vineto ang enrolled bill ay ang posibleng paglabag sa One Trust Fund policy ng gobyerno at ang posibilidad na maapektuhan ang relasyon ng mga abogado ng OGCC sa pinuno ng Department of Justice.

“The president cites, among others, the excessive remuneration to be given the OGCC lawyers, the grant of supervision and control over legal departments of government corporations, the distortion of the relationship with the Secretary of Justice, and the possible violation of the One Trust Fund policy of government,” dagdag ni Angeles.

Sinabi ng pangulo sa kanyang veto message na hindi katanggap-tanggap ang isang probisyon ng enrolled bill na sobra-sobrang benepisyo para sa mga abogado ng OGCC.

“I find many of its provisions over-bearing, especifically the excessive grant or renumerations, incentives, bene¬fits, allowances, and honoraria that violates the principles of equity and standardization,” anang bahagi ng veto message ni Pangulong Marcos. (Aileen Taliping)