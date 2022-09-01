Batas sa mas pinalawak na responsibilidad kontra plastic waste

Ang bagong batas sa extended producer responsibility (EPR) sa plastic waste ay maituturing na major milestone ng pagtugon sa plastic waste ay magtatagumpay sa pamamagitan ng collaboration at partnership ng ilang stakeholders.

Kabilang dito ang mga government agency, LGUs, manufacturers, importers, NGOs, civil society group, consumer at komunidad ayon kay Chairman at CEO Kais Marzouki ng Nestlé PH ang isa sa pinakamalaking food at beverage manufacturers.

“The effective implementation of the law is urgently needed to tackle the plastic pollution crisis,” dagdag nito.

Ang Republic Act No. 11898 o Extended Producer Responsibility Act of 2022 ay tumutukoy sa EPR bilang environmental policy approach ay nangangailangan ngayon ng producers upang maging environmentally responsible sa buong life cycle ng produkto. Mula sa pag-manufacture patungo sa consumption o paggamit gayundin sa post-consumer o end-of-life stage.

May mandato ang batas na ang pagtatag ng EPR program ay gagawin sa loob ng anim na buwan at may taunang incremental target recovery rates na hanggang 80 percent sa 2028.

“At Nestlé, our purpose is unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life, today and for generations to come. In serving people, we need natural resources and a healthy planet, and so we strive to do our share to protect the environment and ultimately help regenerate the Earth in our operations,” ayon kay Mr. Marzouki.

Bilang bahagi ng voluntary form ng EPR, ang Nestlé PH ay fully plastic neutral na ng dalawang taon hanggang nitong Agosto.

Nakarekober na ito ng halos 52 milyong kilo ng plastic waste nakaraang Hulyo o katumbas ng dami ng plastic packaging na nailabas sa merkado.

Ang unang ginawa ng kompanya ay kinabibilangan ng full transition mula plastic to paper straws.

Katuwang ang Department of Education (DepEd) at National Solid Waste Management Commission ay nakapagdebelop ito ng solid waste management modules na nakarating sa milyon-milyong mga estudyante sa mahigit 20,000 public schools nationwide.

Sa tulong ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ay tumutulong itong sanayin ang mga LGU sa solid waste management.

Sa pamamagitan ng Bear Brand Tibayanihan project, mula 2016 ang Nestlé PH ay nakapagbigay na ang 12,000 bench at upuan na gawa sa upcycled Bear Brand packs sa 131 public schools . Ngayong taon ay karagdagang 5,000 Tibay chairs ang iti-turnover sa mga iskul sa 12 lungsod sa buong bansa.

“Beyond investing in sustainability practices which is integral to our business, at Nestlé we are on a journey to regeneration. An important aspect of this is helping to protect, renew and restore the environment. We are joining hands with other stakeholders to create a cleaner, healthier and more resilient planet for future generations,” giit pa ni Mr. Marzouki .